Take me to Arts

by Varvara Shinkarenko

Take me to Arts.

Take me away from the hustle and bustle, let me enjoy.

Let me travel in time, dreaming and drifting by.

Art, intimacy, human creative skills, imagination and me.

You join here, share the conversation of Art with me.

…

Take your loved ones to Arts, it cures, it completes, it calms…