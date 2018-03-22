Photo Exhibition: Le Royaume de Babok

from 31/03/2018 to 19/05/2018, 3:00 – 7:00 pm

Venue: Galerie Annie Gabrielli, 33 avenue de Nîmes, Montpellier 34000, France, Map It

It is the second Olivier Rebufa’s exhibition in the gallery, entitled In the Kingdom of Babok, quite recently presented to the FRAC-PACA in Marseille.

Born in Dakar, Olivier Rebufa returned repeatedly in Senegal and in Guinea-Bissau. Of its meeting with Manjak, ethnic group of Guinea-Bissau, was born Kawat-Kamul (Make an Offering to God in Manjak) who was the object of a conference in the gallery in 2015. This project imagined in 2005 will evolve during the years to give birth to the current work : in the Kingdom of Babok. It is by no means about a documentary restoration on one of the 7 Kingdoms of the Country Manjak but the quest of identity and a research for the sacred.

Plastic work using the photography, the computer graphics, video and ceramic, In the Kingdom of Babok plans us in a universe marked with spirituality, between reality and fiction.