International Photography Awards : 2018 Voies Off Award – Open Call

from 01/03/2018 to 15/03/2018, every time

Venue: Voies Off, 26 ter rue Raspail, ARLES 13200, France

For the 23rd year in a row, from July 2 until September 22, at the heart of the Rencontres d’Arles, the Voies Off Festival shows the best of worldwide emerging photography.

The Voies Off Awards, now translated in eight languages, is an international photographic award, opened to every talented photographers in the world. It grants photographic works judged by a professional jury as personal and original, structured as a series by a uniting thought, vision or theme. The main criterion for the selection remaining the expression of an author’s vision.

This year, the amounts of the Award are:

5.000 € for the Voies Off Award

2.500 € for the Discovery SAIF Award

The winner of the lacritique.org Award will be granted the publication of a portfolio accompanied by an introductory text by one of the best art critic on the lacritique.org website.

Among the applications that we receive, 60 photographers are also selected for the Festival’s Screening Nights. At the Heart of the Rencontres d’Arles, it is a unique opportunity for their images to be seen internationally.

The registrations are open until March 15, 2018: http://voies-off.com