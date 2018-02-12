0
NAPLES an infinite reportage

Luigi Iorio
Scarf stand

NAPLES an infinite reportage, photo essay by Luigi Iorio

«NAPOLI an infinite reportage» the first book with photographs by Luigi Iorio. The report is an analysis on the city, on the places that compose it, its contradictions, fascinating and disarming beauty and neglect Naples is a set of various identities, in the past centuries were the identities of the dominations that have alternated and stratified today are the identities of neighborhoods that live their reality independently of the others, but which together make up the life of the city.

(by Luigi Iorio)

Sanità
Palazzine/Buildings
Habitat
La corsa/The race
Museo di Capodimonte/Museum of Capodimonte
Da un portone/From a door
Sott’ ‘o ciel’/Under the sky
Happy vintage
Colours of Casoria
Luigi Iorio
the authorLuigi Iorio
Luigi Iorio was born in Naples on 2 August 1982 and lives there until he is 25. In 2007 he moved to Reggio Emilia, in 2011 to Ravenna and from 2014 to date he lives and has his studio in Lugo di Romagna (RA). His current profession, like the many he has done in the past, always leads him to travel around the country, to know a country different from the "cover" told by the media. He studied self-taught and with experienced colleagues, his activity began as an amateur photographer and, after some exhibitions, since 2008 his works have been requested for group exhibitions in Italy and abroad, he began to collaborate with graphic studies and advertising and press agencies. The love for the report is always alive and among the commissioned works there is always time for his personal projects.
