NAPLES an infinite reportage

the author Luigi Iorio

Luigi Iorio was born in Naples on 2 August 1982 and lives there until he is 25. In 2007 he moved to Reggio Emilia, in 2011 to Ravenna and from 2014 to date he lives and has his studio in Lugo di Romagna (RA). His current profession, like the many he has done in the past, always leads him to travel around the country, to know a country different from the "cover" told by the media. He studied self-taught and with experienced colleagues, his activity began as an amateur photographer and, after some exhibitions, since 2008 his works have been requested for group exhibitions in Italy and abroad, he began to collaborate with graphic studies and advertising and press agencies. The love for the report is always alive and among the commissioned works there is always time for his personal projects.