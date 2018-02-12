NAPLES an infinite reportage, photo essay by Luigi Iorio
«NAPOLI an infinite reportage» the first book with photographs by Luigi Iorio. The report is an analysis on the city, on the places that compose it, its contradictions, fascinating and disarming beauty and neglect Naples is a set of various identities, in the past centuries were the identities of the dominations that have alternated and stratified today are the identities of neighborhoods that live their reality independently of the others, but which together make up the life of the city.
(by Luigi Iorio)