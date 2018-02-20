Workshop: Finding Intimacy with Elinor Carucci

from Monday August 13 to Sunday August 19, 2018.

Venue: Spazio Labo’ Centro di fotografia, 41 Seabring St, Brooklyn, New York 11231, United States

Many artists find that their best work is inspired by the personal physical or mental spaces in which they dwell. By photographing the people and places with whom they are intimately acquainted, they are able to communicate a more profound level of understanding through their images.

This workshop enables students to enhance their vision and style while delving deeper into the emotions and nuances of their lives and what is around them, their surroundings, any experience that they encounter.

During this intensive 7-day workshop, participants will be guided in the conception and realization of a personal photo project in New York City.

The workshop’s main objective is to provide students with a technical and conceptual fluency that they may apply within their own practice.

Students’ portfolios will be discussed at the beginning of the workshop and each student will receive personalized feedback and exercises for improvement.

The work of photographers such as Jen Davis, Richard Billingham, Emmet Gowin, Nan Goldin, Larry Sultan, Leigh Ledere, Tierney Gearon and others will be shown and inform class discussions, deconstructing a variety of examples to further the student’s own work.

Students are encouraged to break through the boundaries between themselves and their subjects as they work on their own project over the course of this intensive one week workshop.

This workshop will encourage students to find intimacy, to use this intimacy they find in order to investigate, comment on, and reveal the spaces and people their lives brings them to.

Elinor Carucci will talk about all the aspects of both her work and the industry, and the intimacy both in her personal work but also how her intimate approach to photography led her to editorial and commercial jobs, and how she applies her style to those projects. She will share with the students her view on teaching, working with galleries, clients and so on, for a truly intense and complete workshop experience.

