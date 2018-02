Alun – Alun & Its Adversity

by Muhammad Rachmanda Enriko



The reason why the world treats us poorly is due to the fact that the world itself needs to be equalized and re-arranged. None of us will suffer entirely, and vice versa.

I am going to document the sufferings of the people living in a so called ‘most visited city in Indonesia’. In fact, I am hoping that you could feel the sense of irony from these photos.