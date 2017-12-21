Rural School

The vision of the school education Sector is to ensure universalization of Primary, Elementary, Secondary and Higher Secondary education and to ensure quality education for Human Resource Development. The entire school education system has a dual control. The Syllabus and Curriculum as well as final evaluation are administered by the West Bengal Board of Primary education, West Bengal Board of Secondary education, West Bengal Council for Higher Secondary education & West Bengal Council of Rabindra Open Schooling in their respective areas. The recognition and affiliation parts are also looked after by the said autonomous bodies under the overall guidance of the school education Department. The children of 5+ to 13+ years age group not enrolled in any school or any alternative system will be enrolled. Number of out of school children comprising never enrolled and drop outs of the said age group as per district reports as on 1-10-2008 was 2,88,647. Necessary steps will be taken to reduce this figure. New primary schools will be set up in the mapped out unschooled areas. As per the report of the NUEPA, drop out rate in average primary grades (I-V) was 11.55%. As per the trend, a decline of 5% in the drop out rate is expected during the plan period of 2008-09.

(by Sagar Chatterjee)