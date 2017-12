About Leslie Searles

She has a degree in Media with a Major in Cinema, granted by Lima University and a degree in Photography conferred by The London College of Communication. She attended courses at the Gerrit Rietveld Academie in Amsterdam and at the International Center of Photography in New York.

In 2006 she received a scholarship to participate in Reflexions Masterclass, a photography seminar conducted by Giorgia Fiorio and Gabriel Bauret. She was runner-up in Photo España Ojo de Pez Human Values Award.

In 2013 she took part in the Latin American Contemporary Photography/Representations in Photo España and in 2017 received and Honorable Mention in the multimedia category in the Poy Latam.