I might be up, photo essay by Platon Terentev

A part of book “Indian diary”.

I might be up. Cheers to God if you’ll see him. Believers often fall for the bait of their frankness – they start to believe everything: tsar, government, profit of yoghurt and the other shit, which is a lot. Not a few. I might be keen to feel, sense. I might to recognize the God – to walk with him in a forest, to sit on a bank or to drink tea. After drinking tea – everything in general becomes more understandable.

The city sight (Mumbai) from the hill top. The building site. Through the window. The picture if framed with a concrete. Geometry. The tree in the middle – through the branches – the noise of through-passages, car lights, faraway high-rises draw up a rhythm, from a distance they look not so huge. The wind sways branches and foliage. Leaves filter the city noise. They sway without a hurry, they let you observe them and listen to the arteries inside. To remember all the movements. To go across the rise field, to cut across the sunflower fields, to become amazed due to the greens of various colors and snow along the field edges. To climb onto your first tree, yet in childhood, and to sit there, but after to build the little house, just not to be noticed, but to observe the surroundings comfortably (the bird cherry ripens, you will notice the most crowded branches). To walk out to the field, to shovel the cut grass – the scent (beautiful) saturates everything around and impresses inside for ever. Do you feel? From somewhere below an eagle flies up. He flies by the tree with his wings spread for the second. Is it possible that eagles fly above such a huge and dirty city? No, of course. Still, there isn’t any city. It comes calm. You come to know that all these moments are movable. To pick up a puzzle, to cut the stone. The time is for clearness, to not to become confused, the least – here and now, at the same moment – the top of your world. Now it is clear, for whom the wind blows, the foliage sways, rivers flow and cities with temples built. The white butterfly flied in. The man says – butterfly is knowledge. It’s time to drink the glass of cold water.