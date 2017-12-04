info

Navigation

I look at the streets. I look at them

4 December 2017 Documentary

Tags: ,

0

Paris, France – April 2016

I look at the streets. I look at them, photo essay by Varvara Shinkarenko


I actually never thought I could become so interested and impressed by a human face. But over time my photography has become more and more portrait photography. Meeting different people in very different places: flea markets, horse fairs, pubs, in the streets of different cities, different countries, changing, first of all, my inner world.

People trust you by letting themselves to be in front of your camera, to be the part of your memory and it’s really a beautiful feeling of appreciation to me.


Brussels, Belgium – June 2017

Brussels, Belgium – May 2017

Brussels, Belgium – July 2017

Cork, Ireland – August 2016

Brussels, Belgium – August 2017

Brussels, Belgium – March 2017

Cork, Ireland – July 2016

Brussels, Belgium – August 2017

Brussels, Belgium – June 2017

Submit your photo essay


,

You Might Also Like

No comments yet.

Leave a Reply

Powered by WordPress_ Designed by Studio Negativo