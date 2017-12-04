I look at the streets. I look at them, photo essay by Varvara Shinkarenko
I actually never thought I could become so interested and impressed by a human face. But over time my photography has become more and more portrait photography. Meeting different people in very different places: flea markets, horse fairs, pubs, in the streets of different cities, different countries, changing, first of all, my inner world.
People trust you by letting themselves to be in front of your camera, to be the part of your memory and it’s really a beautiful feeling of appreciation to me.
