In 2017, I quite often take pictures of festivals, from cultural festivals, celebrations and religious festivals around West Java.

Festival is an event to celebrate something, by providing easy entertainment to the people, also become a place to gather between government / organizers with citizens.

My feelings when come to the festival are always the same, that is full of people, crowded, and hot. There is always a price to pay, at least a sacrifice for those who want to watch the festival, Until some questions arise in me, are they entertained? Do they enjoy the show?

(by Arif Sahroni)