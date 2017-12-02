Back in 2014 I moved from Belgium and I was living with my girlfriend in Southern France.

One day I received a phone call. A TV guy I didn’t know wanted to make a short documentary film about me and about my way of life. A friend of mine told him I was the right person for his film project: the theme was “Everyday is a sunday”.

These 8 photos are from these few months of living and photographing on the streets of Marmande, Toulouse and my hometown Lille. This project ended when I broke my point-and-shoot film camera.

Two months ago I found in my films folders this series that was not edited.

I just did it and that’s called… “Everyday is a Sunday”.

(by Nathanaël Fournier)