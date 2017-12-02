info

Navigation

Everyday is a Sunday

2 December 2017 Stories

Tags: ,

0

Lille, France 2014 – Back to the future

Everyday is a Sunday, photo essay by Nathanaël Fournier


Back in 2014 I moved from Belgium and I was living with my girlfriend in Southern France.
One day I received a phone call. A TV guy I didn’t know wanted to make a short documentary film about me and about my way of life. A friend of mine told him I was the right person for his film  project: the theme was “Everyday is a sunday”.

These 8 photos are from these few months of living and photographing on the streets of Marmande, Toulouse and my hometown Lille. This project ended when I broke my point-and-shoot film camera.
Two months ago I found in my films folders this series that was not edited.
I just did it and that’s called… “Everyday is a Sunday”.

(by Nathanaël Fournier)


Marmande, France 2014 – White dog

Lille, France 2014 – Dressing

Lille, France 2014 – Don’t shoot

Marmande, France 2014 – Viva la vie

Lille, France 2014 – The look

Toulouse, France 2014 – In the bag

Marmande, France 2014 – Derelict house

Submit your photo essay


,

You Might Also Like

No comments yet.

Leave a Reply

Powered by WordPress_ Designed by Studio Negativo