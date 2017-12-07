Elegy, photo essay by Valeria Pierini

Elegy is characterized by arguments from a diversity of content in opposition to the epic.

In this project, the only narrative component is visual alignment between images. I took mild images where subjects are decontestualized, as in a dream, in a vision. Something that is not epic or narrative but elegiac, poetic and dreamlike. Something where it is not important what happens but what appears without giving importance to its beginning or end, which remain both hypothetical.

(by Valeria Pierini)