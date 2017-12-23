Ashgabat is the capital of Turkmenistan, a country in Central Asia, formerly a part of Soviet Union, independent since 1991. Turkmenistan is bordered by Iran (just a few kilometres from Ashgabat), Afghanistan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan and has access to Caspian Sea. It is an Islamic country and its main income comes from natural gas.

Ashgabat is a very closed city. It doesn’t grant many visas and there are just a few flights during the week. There are several restrictions for Internet content, phone calls and television. This strict control makes it a country with limited freedom and a restrained access to the outside world.