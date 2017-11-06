International Photography Awards : Ellen Jantzen Wins IPA’s Special Photographer of the Year Award

The IPA has announced the winners of it’s 2017 International Photography Awards Competition. Over 12,000 entries from 115 countries around the world were submitted in another outstanding year for what has become one of the most prestigious and recognised photography competitions in the world.

I am very proud to have won Special Photographer of the Year for my series “Coming Into Focus”, from New Mexico. (Ellen Jantzen)