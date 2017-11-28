The region of Ladakh is nestled in one of the roughest and most inaccessible areas of the Himalayas, it’s historically tied to Tibet with which it also shares its chief religion – Tibetan Buddhism – and to which it was previously commercially tied. In fact, Ladakh played a key role in trading with Central and Southern Asia, but following the closure of the Chinese border, it’s undergone a process of strong isolation. Resultantly, thereafter the Buddhist schools of thought in the region have had a more autonomous development.

In the photos I capture the winter life of Phuktal monastery in which I stayed for a time – one of the most important and ancient monasteries of Ladakh. I also photographed the journey that you have to make in winter to reach it: fifty miles on a frozen river amongst the Himalayan peaks. Due to the remote position of the monastery, monks’ way of life has remained the same over the centuries, and the influence of globalisation has been minimal; at the same time however, the indifference of the Indian central government for this border region has put a strain on the members of the community who, because of the lack of infrastructure and concrete aid, risk their lives every winter.

(by Jacopo La Forgia