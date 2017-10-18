Visual storytelling and human rights with Ed Kashi

T he workshop will allow you to share your work in an intimate session and learn about the many new ways we can create visual stories and projects related to human rights and advocacy, whether with photographs, short filmmaking or mobile photography, and develop your personal style and approach to have greater impact.

For those who want to grow and develop your work to a new level, for publication online and in books, exhibitions and websites, this workshop will change your life. With the photography and media worlds changing so dramatically, there has never been a greater need for the photographer to be able to put a personal stamp, or authorship, on their work. There will be an emphasis on helping students develop their personal vision and unique styles, but also how you go about developing collaborative relationships with NGOs, foundations and activists to make your work part of change.

As with most of Ed Kashi’s work, the ultimate goal is to learn how to find a subject you are passionate about, and find a visual strategy to document it in a compelling and unique visual style. Ed Kashi will use as examples his many personal projects, and we will look at photographs, multimedia and short films to consider the range of opportunities out there at the moment. Students will have 4 days to explain their projects, show their portfolios or even better the work they already have created towards their projects, and we will use these sessions to formulate the best strategy for each participant to produce a successful project.