It’s me, by Carlos Ponce-Melendez

It hurts to be in love

We don’t choose the creature we fall in love with

a combination of chemical in our body

tell us who is irresistible to us.

Without concern for age, civil status

or prospect of success

an organic function mandates us to fall,

not for the most convenient but

for the most attractive to our genes.

Survival of our species makes us

desire the individual better suited

for reproduction. As if we were

in danger of extinction.

It hurts to be in love,

we can’t make reasonable choices,

we are fated to follow our DNA whims.

How many times do we fall for

the married, or the very young

or the unattainable famous and stupid?

And stupid we become trying to satisfy

natural impulses to conquer

what our brain tells us not to try.

Submit short stories / poems