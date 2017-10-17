Our work on this project aims to awaken the hidden power in everyday architectural objects by challenging the usual associations through intervention of modern technologies.

There is no other element with the same long-term impact on our lives, as the light. Light enchants us with its unique nature. we enjoy exploring it, studying its physical context and the perception of light by different peoples for thousands of years

Project INSPIRED – is not just an artistic lighting, its a light show, intellectual performance, created by light, lasers, interactive projectors and human fantasy in love with artistic transformation. Using the latest technological achievements, INSPIRED awakens the hidden power of the architectural object, challenges stereotypes and dissolves the walls no matter how tough they are. All this transformation takes place in real time! Being the basis of the creative environment of any artist, connection between materials and light is interesting by itself.

(by Vitaliy and Elena Vasilieva