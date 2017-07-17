Varanasi in Monochrome

V aranasi in Uttar Pradesh is one of the oldest living cities in the world and one of the seven holiest places in india.

The whole city is fascinated by ancient architecture, graffiti , colourful narrow lanes and most important several ghats where one can find several activities. For these reasons Varanasi is always favourite for any Street and Travel Photographer. Pilgrims from different places of the world come to explore Varanasi throughout the year.

Varanasi in a very colourful city that is a placenta for any kind of art form. People come here to get salvation. All the alleys of this old city is associated with thousands of myths.

I heard that dream has no colour, no distraction. Varanasi is as beautiful as dream. So let us discover this colourful city in a monochromatic flavor.

(by Subhajit Naskar)