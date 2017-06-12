info

Navigation

Preparing Before Work

12 June 2017 Stories

Tags: ,

1



Preparing Before Work, photo essay by Jefry Kurniawan


Indonesia is a maritime country. Some residents work as fishermen. This photo collection was taken in the fishing village of Cilacap, Central Java before the fishermen sailed.
Some fishermen are seen preparing fishing gear. The fishermen will leave in the afternoon and return the next day. But there are some fishermen who use large ships can sail in the ocean for one week or more.

(by Jefry Kurniawan)


Submit your photo essay

Photographer(s):

,

You Might Also Like

Trackbacks/Pingbacks

  1. Photo Essay: Preparing For Work | Jeje Stories - 13 June 2017

    […] Untuk melihat foto-foto lengkapnya kalian bisa langsung meluncur ke situs PrivatePhotoReview dengan klik disini. […]

Leave a Reply

Powered by WordPress_ Designed by Studio Negativo