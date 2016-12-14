info

Celebrating Namsung and Lawsung

14 December 2016 PhotoEssays Online

Sikkim, India- December 2015.

Sikkim, India- December 2015. Lord Buddha’s Photo and Idol and Buddhist religious head Dalai Lama’s photo in a small worship place of a “Lepcha” house at Sehri Kopibari village, worshipper offered god sweet snacks “Zeroo”, “Kabje”, “Paumulangcho”, made by new rice along with fruits.


“Namsung” is a five day’s festival, celebrated by “Lepcha” People of Sikkim, state of India. “Bhutia” community of this region also celebrate the festival under the name of “Lawsung” or “Sonam Lawsung”, after harvest season they celebrate the festival to offering thanks to God, as well as this is the festival to welcome Tibetan upcoming year. Main part of this festival is offering prayer to the Lord Buddha as Nature at early morning. After prayer people gather in a place to celebrate. People throw paddy flour and rice to each other along with singing and dancing. At last they have home made sweet snacks Zeroo, Kabje, Paumulangcho and home made wine, Chi/Chang. Thanks giving festival, “Namsung” and “Lawsung” is celebrated mostly with family members and friends. A traditionally dressed performing troop of each community goes different houses to show their charisma with traditional song and dance. They use modern musical instruments along with the traditional, Tungdarbong (Drum), Tungbak (String), Tungdar (Tiny Drum). House lord offers the performers Tea, sweet snacks and some gifts, mainly money.

The Five day’s festival is belongs to the farmer. The Sikkim Government announced those five days as holiday. Community performing troops only perform farming or farmer related song and dance. “Namsung” and “Lawsung” traditional performance always ends with the prayer and well-wishes for their house and community.

Sikkim, India- December 2015. Group of traditionally dressed "Bhutia" performer is celebrating "Lawsung" by Dancing and Singing in front of Rumtek Monastery. Lawsung is a five day's festival to offering thanks to God for good harvest, as well as this is the festival to welcome Tibetan upcoming year.

Sikkim, India- December 2015. Group of traditionally dressed "Bhutia" performer is celebrating "Lawsung" by Dancing and Singing in front of Rumtek Monastery.

Sikkim, India- December 2015. Group of traditionally dressed "Bhutia" performer is celebrating "Lawsung" by throw paddy flour to each other in front of Rumtek Monastery. Lawsung is a five day's festival to offering thanks to God for good harvest, as well as this is the festival to welcome Tibetan upcoming year.

Sikkim, India- December 2015. Group of traditionally dressed "Lepcha" performer is having home made sweet snacks "Zeroo", "Kabje", "Paumulangcho" and home made wine, "Chi" at a Lepcha house of Sahri Kopibari Village, just before "Namsung" special performance. Namsung is a five day's festival celebrated by Lepcha community to offering thanks to God for good harvest, as well as this is the festival to welcome Tibetan upcoming year.

A member of Lepcha Performing troop with his “Tungdarbong”, a traditional musical instrument, is heading towards a performing place at Sehri Kopibari village.

Sikkim, India- December 2015. Head of "Lepcha" performing group is felicitating a house lady of Sehri Kopibari Village. On the occasion of "Namsung" the performing troops goes house to house, felicitating to house lord or lady is first ritual.

Sikkim, India- December 2015. Group of "Lepcha" performer dressed traditionally dancing with traditional song at Sehri Kopibari. Thanks giving festival "Namsung" is celebrated mostly with family members and friends, a performing group goes house to house to show their charisma on traditional song and dance. House lord gives them Tea, sweet snacks "Zeroo", "Kabje", "Paumulangcho" and some gifts mainly money.

Sikkim, India- December 2015. A "Lepcha" performers dressed traditionally dancing with traditional song at Sehri Kopibari.

Sikkim, India- December 2015. Group of "Lepcha" performer dressed traditionally dancing with traditional song at Sehri Kopibari.

Sikkim, India- December 2015. Audience throws new paddy grain on Lepcha performer at Sehri Kopibari. Welcome upcoming year and thanks giving festival "Namsung" traditional performance always ends with the prayer and well-wishes for the house and community, this last song sung by performer accomplice with traditional instrument "Tungdarbong", "Timbuk", "Tungdar" and Guitar, audience also uplift their voice with performer, to welcome gods bless they throws new grain.

3 Responses to Celebrating Namsung and Lawsung

  1. SUMAN BHATTACHARYYA 14 December 2016 at 5:14 pm #

    beautiful work…keep it UP

    • Mijannur Rahaman Gazi 19 December 2016 at 1:59 pm #

      Thank you so much, sumanda

  2. sayantan dey 20 December 2016 at 11:54 pm #

    Superb

Leave a Reply

