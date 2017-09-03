Workshop : 3 intense days workshop with JIM GOLDBERG

from to , From 13th to 15th November 2017 // Deadline: 14th October 201

Venue: JIM GOLDBERG WORKSHOP, Montreuil, 31 rue du Capitaine Dreyfus 93100, France

More info about Atelier Smedsby workshop

T his 3-day workshop will be structured as a working laboratory with a focus on finding the physical or conceptual forms best suited for each participant’s existing body of work, while also helping them strategize for the future.

Jim will spend half of the first day sharing and discussing his work and methodologies. Participants are expected to present their works in progress for the second half of the day, preferably in a physical form (book mock-up, prints, installation model, etc). Websites or digital presentations for this exercise are also acceptable.

Jim will meet with participants individually to identify their core strengths and add alternative assignments or processes to their art making. Students should be prepared to work intensely and openly, and possess a willingness to explore and mutate their current body of work.

In addition to Jim’s own in-depth artist’s books and exhibitions, he has worked with, designed, and advised a range of artists on museum, gallery, and book projects throughout his 40-year career. Goldberg is Professor Emeritus at the California College of the Arts and is represented by Pace/MacGill Gallery in New York, and Casemore Kirkeby Gallery in San Francisco.

Objektivs

dentify each participant’s visual language and define their photographic approach.

Encourage participants to realize both personal and assigned projects.

Help to develop and realize each participant’s project.

Learn to critique the work of others, and one’s own, at both theoretical and practical levels.

Find methods for editing the participant´s work for either books or exhibitions.

This photography workshop will be organized around editing current bodies of work, tailored to each individual participant.

MATERIALS

Jim prefers to work in the physical form. Participants need to come prepared with their work in whichever physical representation they see fit, for example: book mock-ups, prints, installation models, sketch-up, etc.

-Camera

-Hard drives with images

-Laptop or notepad

-Writing and/or drawing utensils

-Prints (at your ideal size)

-Any supplies that best suit your work in progress. For example, if you are working on a book, please come prepared with extra paper, tape, bookmaking materials, etc.