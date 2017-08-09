Free workshop with Pep Bonet & Kadir van Lohuizen

With 2017 marking the 10th anniversary of NOOR Images & the 100th anniversary of Nikon, NOOR & Nikon France invite visual journalists & documentary photographers to apply for this free workshop with Pep Bonet (ES) & Kadir van Lohuizen (NL).

The workshop will take place in Bayeux, France, 3 to 7 October, coinciding with the Rencontres Prix Bayeux-Calvados prize meeting & festival for war correspondents. Organized since 1994, this annual event pays tribute to & brings together journalists working in precarious conditions whom enable the public free access to information. The workshop program will make this most of this context, with access to special events & exhibitions.

The workshop is open to young & aspiring visual journalists, including those intending to work in conflict zones & potentially dangerous environments, as well as those interested in developing a transmedia practice.

During the 5-day program, NOOR founding members Pep & Kadir will share key insights, experiences & tools to help workshop participants develop their own long term transmedia projects. The program includes one on one portfolio reviews with each tutor, group editing sessions, along with presentations & discussions covering transmedia project conception, budget development, production, collaboration & dissemination.

Deadline to Apply: 20 August 2017, 11:59pm (CET)