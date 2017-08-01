Delhi Flea Market

D elhi, the capital city of India holds its own flavour of history. Though the city is well known for its mythological values, not going too back into history, the city was called Shahjahanabad in 1639 by the then Mughal emperor Shahjahan. The then slow and calm streets of this city has now become a hub of hush and bush. Said that, it still reflects the ancient Mughal heritage and culture in its full swing. One of the prime attraction of Delhi has always been the infamous Chandni Chowk for multiple reasons. Starting from Asia’s biggest spice market, India’s second largest flea market, authentic and delicious Mughlai dishes, cloth market, book market and 16-17th century houses across the lanes. Among all these, resides the UNESCO world heritage monument Jama Masjid (or Masjid-e-Jahan-Numa) which was built by the Mughal emperor Shahjahan in 16th century. The Mosque stands tall in heart of this old heritage city, and claims its historical worth. I always wanted to see the flea market which comes into existence at backside of Jama Masjid every Sunday morning, and winds up by the late afternoon. But even after residing here 3yrs, I couldn’t make up to here, until one fine Sunday.

I left one summer morning at 4:00 AM and spend the entire Sunday morning documenting the popular flea market among the local people and how exactly all visitors and the world should interpret it. Documenting entire flea market for the day not got me only interesting images, but baked an entire different perspective to see the market.

(by Kalyan CHoudhury)