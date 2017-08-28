Photo exhibition : Cristina Garcia Rodero “Con la boca abierta”

from 07/09/2017 to 30/09/2017, From Tuesday to Sunday: 10-12h; 17-20h

Venue: Centro di Documentazione del territorio, Via Nazionale 113, Palau 07020, Italy

More info about from 07/09/2017 to 30/09/2017, From Tuesday to Sunday: 10-12h; 17-20hVenue:, Via Nazionale 113, Palau 07020, ItalyMore info about Centro di Documentazione del territorio

Isole che Parlano of photography is the the section of the International Festival, which take place from 4th till 10th September in Palau, Golfo Aranci and La Maddalena, dedicated to the photography reportage. An opportunity to take note of the world that changes and transforms through the images of the most important contemporary photographers.

After the exhibitions in the last years of some of the greatest, included Mario Dondero, Letizia Battaglia, Romano Cagnoni, Francesco Cito, and those of new generation, like Alessandro Penso, Alfredo Bini e Mattia Insolera, this year Isole che Parlano introduces Con la boca abierta (With an Open Mouth) of Cristina Garcia Rodero. The exhibition, realized in collaboration with Cervantes Institute and Ogros Association, will be open until September 30th and will be inaugurated on Thursday, September 7th at 9.00 pm, at the Centro di Documentazione of Palau.

Cristina Garcia Rodero’s work is deeply interested in human behavior and the study of the customs and traditions that survived through the centuries. She is the only Spanish Magnum Agency photographer and she has received many awards during his long career, including the ” Premio Nacional de Fotografía ” – awarded by the Spanish Ministry of Culture – and, for three years, the prestigious “World Press Photo”.

The exhibition “Con la boca abierta”, which consists of 55 black and white photographs taken from Seventies till today is focused on one of the most expressive parts of the human body; the mouth. With their mouth the objects of the photographs give expression to all human emotions – anger, joy, fear or happiness. The exhibition is a retrospective journey through Rodero’s career, starting from Puertollano, her hometown, to the most remote corners all around the World.

During exhibition inauguration, Cristina Garcia Rodero will be the protagonist of the meeting ‘Reflections on the ethics of a craft’, and she will tell the audience of her experience.