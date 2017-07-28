M ore than a year Rolls on. The Day was 31st March,2016. The time is mid of Hot Scorching period.

A Flyover (connecting Vivekananda Road) became curse of the Daily life of Kolkata. The fault of Structural design, choice of Material & a stupid engineering has wiped out the huge numbers of innocent life & injured more than hundred. The Armed force, Kolkata Police, Fire group & The National Disaster Management rushed into the zone within a moment. The rescue operation started & time was rolling with dead body, injured figures & tears of victim family members. Finally after the endless operation of more than 1.5 month the deadly situation comes under control & life of the devastating area has been shifted in normal mode.

Actually this is very fishy to report the calculation of this innocent loss, write-up the tears of victim family, concern of force to rescue the area ASAP as never ever our fault , our root of mistake will not be investigated & fixed up.

The most circustic to hear that The incident had been diluted with the Phrase “It was Just a Collapse of Flyover, Its act of God”. Over the decades the same blunder is cycling & finally innocent used to pay off with their Valued life. The Power & Criminal part will always try to take a safe side who knows in future he or she might be fall down under the same curse of devastation. According to their stupid feelings god might be cruel to anyone.

The accident has answer with rescue but there is no replacement or solution of the ruined countless life & damaged family’s moreover there will not be any solution or justice for the brutal careless criminals.

Who knows when this answer will come out? Praying to god for their soul may rest in peace.

(by SANDIPAN MUKHERJEE)