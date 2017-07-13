info

Navigation

Sanctuary

13 July 2017 Stories

Tags: , ,

0

Batumi, Georgia – September 2016. Paradise

Sanctuary, photo essay by Natalia Gordeeva


Every time when losing last hope and faith, detached from being and dip into frustration, I yield to the growing premonition of the ending. When depression comes, I close my eyes, take a deep breathe and set off. I know the journey will be tough and dangerous. But I must follow the white rabbit and go for answers to the questions which have tortured me for so long. The region I go to is alive and vibrant, it obeys its own principles, and every time I enter the path, i feel excited about new experience and new secrets awaiting for me. There is enough space for me to hide and live through the approaching Apocalypse. And I have to discover all the treasures and solve the puzzles to find tranquelity i have sought for so long.

(by Natalia Gordeeva)


St. Petersburg, Russia – April 2016. Lost city

Zelenogorsk, Russia – April 2017. Circle

Zelenogorsk, Russia – March 2017. Silence

Zelenogorsk, Russia – April 2017. Abandoned house

Peterhof, Leningrad oblast, Russia – March 2017. Foggy forest

Zelenogorsk, Russia – April 2017. Shell

Kronstadt, Leningrad oblast, Russia – April 2017. Curtain

Zelenogorsk, Russia – March 2017. Premonition

Peterhof, Leningrad oblast, Russia – March 2017. Armour

Kronstadt, Leningrad oblast, Russia – April 2017. Prize

Kronstadt, Leningrad oblast, Russia – April 2017. Memories

Submit your photo essay

Photographer(s):

, ,

You Might Also Like

No comments yet.

Leave a Reply

Powered by WordPress_ Designed by Studio Negativo