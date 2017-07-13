E very time when losing last hope and faith, detached from being and dip into frustration, I yield to the growing premonition of the ending. When depression comes, I close my eyes, take a deep breathe and set off. I know the journey will be tough and dangerous. But I must follow the white rabbit and go for answers to the questions which have tortured me for so long. The region I go to is alive and vibrant, it obeys its own principles, and every time I enter the path, i feel excited about new experience and new secrets awaiting for me. There is enough space for me to hide and live through the approaching Apocalypse. And I have to discover all the treasures and solve the puzzles to find tranquelity i have sought for so long.

(by Natalia Gordeeva)