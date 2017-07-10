AMPLITUDE №1: The first printed edition published by FotoDepartament

Photo book : AMPLITUDE №1. Artists: Alexey Bogolepov, Margo Ovcharenko, Irina Ivannikova, Anastasia Tsayder, Igor Samolet, Olya Ivanova, Irina Yulieva, Irina Zadorozhnaia, Anastasia Tailakova, Yury Gudkov. Edited and designed by Anton Lepashov. Curator: Nadya Sheremetova.

Year: 2017 | Page: 10 books of 28 pages each Price: € 12 for book. Price for set of 10 books AMPLITUDE N°1: € 95 | More info

Publisher:

FotoDepartament presents its first printed edition – the set AMPLITUDE №1, consisting of 10 books of 10 Russian artists working with photography.

AMPLITUDE is a periodic project that presents current names and the forms in which contemporary photography exists in Russia today. Amplitude also aims to explore the power of image in the format of book and print in the digital age.

Artists—Alexey Bogolepov, Margo Ovcharenko, Irina Ivannikova, Anastasia Tsayder, Igor Samolet, Olya Ivanova, Irina Yulieva, Irina Zadorozhnaia, Anastasia Tailakova, Yury Gudkov

Edited and designed by Anton Lepashov

Curator—Nadya Sheremetova

Publisher—FotoDepartament

Format 160×232. 10 books of 28 pages each. 1000 copies. Soft cover. Hard box. English and Russian text version. Printed in St.Petersburg, Russia