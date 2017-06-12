Preparing Before Work, photo essay by Jefry Kurniawan
Indonesia is a maritime country. Some residents work as fishermen. This photo collection was taken in the fishing village of Cilacap, Central Java before the fishermen sailed.
Some fishermen are seen preparing fishing gear. The fishermen will leave in the afternoon and return the next day. But there are some fishermen who use large ships can sail in the ocean for one week or more.
(by Jefry Kurniawan)
