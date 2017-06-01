Sometimes, on the way we get companions too. And that makes the journey more interesting. We share the road, share foot steps, share dreams. We see how they grow as human beings or show great qualities of strength and courage and with them, we grow in some small way. We create memories and walk-along.

So keeping all the uncertainties and possibilities aside, we start heading towards next. The happiness of departure compels us to start the journey alone. Just with some dreams in mind we walk towards future. Journey continues as the road leads us. We follow the street signs, follow our heart and keep going.

LIFE, entire life is a journey. The journey that brings us happiness and also gives us pain. Leads us to various adventures and limitless possibilities. It enhances us with lots of experiences and provides us the energy to continue further. Journey is all about the road, without being worried about the destination. It is the uncertainties of the journey that makes life so beautiful and interesting.

A journey is a person in itself; no two are alike. And all plans, safeguards, policing and coercion are fruitless. We find that after years of struggle that we do not take a trip, a trip takes us.” John Steinbeck

Journey of life is a continuous parting of ways, a constant flux of approximation and distance creation. As the road goes on, our companions disappear the same way they joined us. What remains is the path ahead that leads us to tomorrow land. Souls part away. Holding memories in heart we move on, life goes on, journey continues.

Sometimes, we try to expedite our voyage, just because of the urge to see new places, create new memories, gather new experiences. We take different routes, different strategy. Instead of walking we take vehicles. We speed up towards next as all the known faces, known places rapidly goes behind the vision. Only urge is to see the future. But that’s also not everlasting. Machines don’t support your entire journey. Some journeys are designed to walk. Some paths are made to traverse alone with just a beautiful mind and soul. So we are bound to leave everything after a certain extent and only with our naked soul we start walking.

We hear music that comes out of need, out of grief, sorrow, suffering and out of overcoming things, as well. We can hear the music that comes out of joy, comes out of excitement and celebration. A known fragrance takes us on a journey of time. We walk down the street, pass someone and get taken back to our memory lane. But the journey to freedom goes on. It’s an incremental change, the culmination of many events in our own life and the lives of our children and grandchildren.

We walk miles to arrive SOMEWHERE

We have no control over how our story begins or ends. But we know that all things have an ending. Every spark returns to darkness. Every sound returns to silence. Every flower returns to sleep with the earth. But our journey depends on ourselves, on our own artistic approach toward designing our own path. So there is no end. Every end is having another beginning.

So let’s start another journey with some lines of Micheline Jean Louis – “There is a journey that’s waiting for you, you will make great discoveries. You will find treasures and hidden powers. It’s a journey divinely design just for you. Today be brave in self-love and start the journey within yourself, There God is waiting to show you his masterpiece of love.”

(by Rajarshi Chakraborty)