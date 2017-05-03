Sikkim – The land of mystic beauty

Sikkim is one of the seven sisters states of northeast India. This Himalayan state is bordered by Bhutan, Tibet and Nepal. The Kingdom of Sikkim was founded on the Silk Route by the Namgyal dynasty in the 17th century. The kingdom was ruled by a Buddhist priest-king known as the Chogyal. Once a vassal state of Qing China, it became a princely state of British India in 1890.
Part of the Himalayas, the area has a dramatic landscape that includes India’s highest mountain, 8,586m Kangchenjunga. Being a part of the Eastern Himalaya, Sikkim is notable for its biodiversity, including alpine and subtropical climates. Almost 25% of the state is covered by Khangchendzonga National Park. World’s third highest peak Kangchenjunga (8,586 m), is the state’s highest point, situated on the border between Sikkim and Nepal.
Due to its pictures landscapes and mystic beauty, Sikkim has become a favorite among tourists in the last four decades. Travelling through this pristine state is an experience that enchants the subdued connection between human soul and nature. People do have a strong association with the landscapes, the mountain air, the clouds and the animals. Through the eyes of lens, it is a reliving of that adrift connection that once built the first steps of civilization.
Lachung, Sikkim, India – November 2016. Lachung is a town and hill station in northeast Sikkim, India. It is located in the North Sikkim district near the border with Tibet. The small Lachung La river is gearing up for the winter.
Yumthang Valley, Sikkim, India – November 2016. The frozen Lachung La river in flaunting its colors. Yumthang Valley is situated in the small town of Lachung.
Nathula Pass, Sikkim, India – November 2016. The nameless lake. Nathula Pass is located 52kms from Gangtok at an altitude of 14400ft.
Gangtok, SIkkim, India – November 2016. The Northeastern lights. Gangtok is the biggest and the capital city of Sikkim.
Pelling, Sikkim, India – November 2016. Valleys to follow.
Pelling, Sikkim, India – November 2016. A street dog in Pelling. Pelling is a town in the district of West Sikkim, India. Pelling is nestled at an altitude of 2,150 m.
Pelling, Sikkim, India – November 2016. The way of living. A local sitting by the fire to behold its warmth in the streets of Pelling.
Pelling, Sikkim, India – November 2016. The view of Kanchenjunga from Pelling at golden hour.
Nathula Pass, Sikkim, India – November 2016. On the way to Nathula Pass from Gangtok. The host of moist fog covering the entire landscape making visibility almost impossible.
Pelling, Sikkim, India – November 2016. A view of the mountain clad landscape from the Rabdante Ruins of Pelling.
