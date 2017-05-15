Mélanie Wenger & Laura Pannack

.
.
.
.
.
.
The French Mélanie Wenger, and Britain’s Laura Pannack were awarded with the HSBC Prize for Photography 2017. Born in 1987, Mélanie Wenger is a documentary photographer represented by the Cosmos agency, who has worked on migrations between Libya, Malta and Belgium and poaching in Africa. Since 2014, she has developed a long documentary series in the privacy of an elderly person isolated in Brittany entitled Marie-Claude, the lady with the dolls. Laura Pannack also produces documentary works and portraits, seeking to analyze the relationship between subject and photographer. Their work will be the subject of a monograph at French publishing house Actes Sud and an itinerant exhibition. More info…
No comments yet.