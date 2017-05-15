Mélanie Wenger & Laura Pannack

.

.

.

.

.

.

May 13 – June 10, 2017 at the Galerie Esther Woerdehoff (36 rue de Falguière, Paris).

The French Mélanie Wenger, and Britain’s Laura Pannack were awarded with the HSBC Prize for Photography 2017. Born in 1987, Mélanie Wenger is a documentary photographer represented by the Cosmos agency, who has worked on migrations between Libya, Malta and Belgium and poaching in Africa. Since 2014, she has developed a long documentary series in the privacy of an elderly person isolated in Brittany entitled Marie-Claude, the lady with the dolls. Laura Pannack also produces documentary works and portraits, seeking to analyze the relationship between subject and photographer. Their work will be the subject of a monograph at French publishing house Actes Sud and an itinerant exhibition. More info…