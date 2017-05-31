Festival are always being feasted annually, and usually there are small things change in content event each year.

However, it can’t be denied. Although the festival shows the same thing in every year, people are always enthusiastic to watch and celebrate it. Maybe it could be because they are curious about it, or because there are view free event to entertain people these day.

In this project, I took a picture about celebration of cap go meh festival at two different city in West Java, Indonesia. People are so excited and still watched the show even though it was raining in bogor, while in bandung, people attended the festival when sunshine’s brightly

(by Tomi Saputra)