Wonderland, photo essay by Sankar Sarkar
Wonderland is the world of how you see it and what you want in it. It’s full of surprises and nothing is ever as it seems. a world that we know doesn’t exist yet, we like to be there and spent our time fantasizing thing that we could never do or achive in real world. Its a world, where we can be happy when we feel sad, a world without race, a world without war and struggle, a world of our own. Wonderland is a dream which a person wants to see as the world that they wish theres could be.
(by Sankar Sarkar)
No comments yet.