Who Knows of the Wilted Rose

by Terry O’Neal

What is to become of me

I wonder as I breathe

Pondering

The hands of time

How swiftly it passes by

Evaporating

Like a puddle in the street

Or wilted

Like a pink rose on a bush

That sprouts fresh invigorating buds

The way that I once was

Who knows of the wilted rose

Shriveled by the blazing sun

