False Terrorism – Malegaon Edition, photo essay by Natisha Mallick

Muslims at large are becoming victims of sweeping generalizations, wrongly perceived as threat to the society and thus framed as terrorist sympathizers. In India there are scores of Muslim men who are falsely implicated in terror charges and put behind bars for crimes they haven’t committed. Most men who are implicated in these charges were young at the time of their arrests and have lost their prime years of youth rotting away in inhumanely confines. It is only after years of false charges of complicity in terrorist activities, most of them are finally acquitted / discharged by the courts for lack of evidence against them.
The following pictures depict the story of men who were falsely implicated in the Malegaon blasts of 2006 and how they are trying to get their life back on track.
On 8th September 2006, three blasts went off – one in Mushaweerat Chowk, a busy street and two inside the Bada Qabristaan (Big Cemetery) located in Mashreeqi Iqbal Road in Malegaon killing 37 and injuring over 100 people.
9 People were accused in the case of which 7 have got discharged by the Bombay High Court on 25th April 2016.
They spent 5yrs in Jail before they could get bail by the court.
Malegaon, Maharastra- India. 2nd September 2016. Daily life going about in a lane near Mushaweerat Chowk, one of the blast sites of September 2006.
Malegaon, Maharastra- India. 7th September 2016. Daily life going about in a lane near Mushaweerat Chowk, one of the blast sites of September 2006.
Malegaon, Maharastra- India. 3rd September 2016. Noorul Huda, accused No.1 who was falsely implicated in the Sept. 2006 blasts as a prime conspirator; now acquitted by the Bombay High Court on 25th April 2016. Huda works in a powerloom to earn his living.
Malegaon, Maharastra- India. 3rd September 2016. Noorul Huda’s family shares a meal together in their one bedroom home. Seen on the upper swing-bed his one year old son Md. Muzakir sleeping and his 3yr old daughter Inshira Mariyam on his lap eating her lunch.
Malegaon, Maharastra- India. 4th September 2016. Raees Ahmad was the 2nd accused in the 2006 Malegaon blasts. He used to work in an inverter-battery workshop with his brother-in-law Shabbir who was also accused in the same case and later died. Raees now runs an artificial jewelery, handbags & cosmetics store in Anjuman Chowk in Malegaon with his 24yrs old son.
Malegaon, Maharastra- India. 5th September 2016. Raees watches over his 10yrs & 4yrs old daughters as they play with their dolls & toys.
Malegaon, Maharastra- India. 5th September 2016. Dr. Farogh Magdumi is an Unani doctor with a diploma in Dentistry & Opthalmology. He was the 3rd accused in the 2006 blasts. Currently he runs a clinic in Naya Islampura in Malegaon. Giving medicines to his patients in his clinic.
Malegaon, Maharastra- India. 5th September 2016. Dr. Farogh Magdumi attending one of his patients.
Malegaon, Maharastra- India. 7th September 2016. Abrar Ahmad (in white shirt middle) was one of the co-accused in Malegaon blasts of 2006. Apparently he was the police informer who became an approver in the case and was discharged with the others on 25th April 2016; 10yrs after being labeled as a terrorist in the eyes of the public. Abrar and his family run over 5 powerlooms in Malegaon for the production of cloth. He currently supervises the work in on the powerlooms.
