False Terrorism – Malegaon Edition, photo essay by Natisha Mallick

Muslims at large are becoming victims of sweeping generalizations, wrongly perceived as threat to the society and thus framed as terrorist sympathizers. In India there are scores of Muslim men who are falsely implicated in terror charges and put behind bars for crimes they haven’t committed. Most men who are implicated in these charges were young at the time of their arrests and have lost their prime years of youth rotting away in inhumanely confines. It is only after years of false charges of complicity in terrorist activities, most of them are finally acquitted / discharged by the courts for lack of evidence against them.

The following pictures depict the story of men who were falsely implicated in the Malegaon blasts of 2006 and how they are trying to get their life back on track.

On 8th September 2006, three blasts went off – one in Mushaweerat Chowk, a busy street and two inside the Bada Qabristaan (Big Cemetery) located in Mashreeqi Iqbal Road in Malegaon killing 37 and injuring over 100 people.

9 People were accused in the case of which 7 have got discharged by the Bombay High Court on 25th April 2016.

They spent 5yrs in Jail before they could get bail by the court.

(by Natisha Mallick)