Danny Lyon – Message to the Future



Venue: Fotomuseum Winterthur, Winterthur, Switzerland

from 20-05-2017 to 27-05-2017, TUE – SUN: 11 – 18 hrs, WED: 11 – 20 hrs, MON: closed

Fascinated by outsiders and subcultures, photographer and documentary filmmaker, Danny Lyon (*1942), developed a more subjective and partisan form of reportage. With great courage he began photographing the Civil Rights Movement in 1962. Many of his long-term projects were dedicated to America’s social outcasts, most famously the Chicago Outlaws Motorcycle Club. From the late 1960s, Lyon turned increasingly to film, using the medium to continue his close engagement with the people he was documenting. This first full-career retrospective brings together the artist’s classic photographic series with a selection of his little-known films, collage works and fascinating material from his personal archive.