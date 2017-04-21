Circle of Eternity by Terry O’Neal

in high regard

I hold him

his excellence emerges

from many places

untold faces of wisdom

deep-rooted in the earth

fresh soil yielding crops of love

and jagged edged tenderness

notwithstanding

the wintry, cold mists

resting upon the shoulders of

thirty mountain tops

solid character:

vast depth, soaring height—

stunning beauty of a man

of black serpentine

1,960 markings carefully etched

tell a narrative –

a reflection of past sufferings,

passion and his purpose—

aesthetic expressions draw me nearer

ancient bond between souls

fastened by the Sun

between verses

h/e is

the main clause

completing my fragmented thoughts—

in all his splendor

standing alone

he makes a thunderous statement:

hear him roar

inmyweakness

he is strong

beyond existence

I have loved him

like a circle

infinite is he–

together we

are one

