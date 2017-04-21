Circle of Eternity by Terry O’Neal
in high regard
I hold him
his excellence emerges
from many places
untold faces of wisdom
deep-rooted in the earth
fresh soil yielding crops of love
and jagged edged tenderness
notwithstanding
the wintry, cold mists
resting upon the shoulders of
thirty mountain tops
solid character:
vast depth, soaring height—
stunning beauty of a man
of black serpentine
1,960 markings carefully etched
tell a narrative –
a reflection of past sufferings,
passion and his purpose—
aesthetic expressions draw me nearer
ancient bond between souls
fastened by the Sun
between verses
h/e is
the main clause
completing my fragmented thoughts—
in all his splendor
standing alone
he makes a thunderous statement:
hear him roar
inmyweakness
he is strong
beyond existence
I have loved him
like a circle
infinite is he–
together we
are one
