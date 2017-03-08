Workshop with Richard Renaldi – New York City: a sense of place



Location: Photo Workshop New York, 550 Myrtle Ave, Brooklyn, 11205 New York, United States

This workshop focuses on building a series of images around New York City and its inhabitants. There is a strong emphasis on engaging with and making photographic portraits of subjects and locations that are unfamiliar.

We will cover the construction of engaging portraits, the figure/ground relationship, the use of creative perspectives and the decisive acuity required for spontaneous portraiture.

The workshop’s main objective is to provide students with a technical and conceptual fluency that they may apply within their own practice.

We will begin with a discussion of students’ portfolios, during which each student will receive personalized feedback and exercises for improvement. We will study and discuss the precedent of successful portrait and place photographers, deconstructing varied examples to further their own work.

Students are encouraged to break through the boundaries between themselves and their subjects as they work on their own project over the course of this intensive one-week workshop.

RICHARD RENALDI was born in Chicago in 1968. He received his BFA in photography from New York University in 1990. Exhibitions of his photographs have been mounted in galleries and museums throughout the United States, Asia, and Europe. In 2006 Renaldi’s first monograph, Figure and Ground, was published by the Aperture Foundation. His second monograph, Fall River Boys, was released in 2009 by Charles Lane Press. Renaldi’s most recent monograph Touching Strangers, was released by the Aperture Foundation in the spring of 2014. In 2015 Richard was named a John Simon Guggenheim Memorial Foundation Fellow in Photography.

