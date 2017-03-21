Workshop with Phillip Toledano | Being Personal



Location: Photo Workshop New York, 550 Myrtle Ave, Brooklyn, 11205 New York, United States

Official Website

In this workshop, Phil Toledano is looking for people who’ve started a deeply personal project.

Personal projects are something that most photographers embark upon at least once. We want to talk about our lives, our most intimate moments. To understand them, and make them lucid. The problem with personal projects, is that they often don’t seem, well, very personal. How do you speak from the heart, unobstructed by restraint? How do you explain your feelings, clearly, and with beauty? How do you talk about your life in a way that reflects all its complexities?

Through critique, and discussing each other’s work, we’ll find a way for each person’s voice to be heard: “I can’t give you answers, but I can give you directions”.

PHILLIP TOLEDANO is born in 1968 in London to a French Moroccan mother and an American father. He is one of the most well known conceptual artists working with photography today. After working in advertising, he made a shift to photography. His work ranges from the sociological to the political, to the deeply personal. It has been exhibited worldwide, including three major retrospectives, as well as being published in 7 monographs: Bankrupt (2005), Phonesex (2007), Days with my Father (2009), A new kind of beauty (2010), The Reluctant Father (2012), When I was six (2015) and Maybe (2015). Toledano does not believe that photography is always the answer, and consequently works across diverse mediums – video, photography, installation, and sculpture. For the last years, Phillip has taught photography at ICP in New York and been invited as guest lecturer at various international events. He lives and works in New York City.

EARLY BIRD: discounted fees if you enroll before April 24!

CALL FOR SUBMISSIONS: since its founding, Photo Workshop New York has been committed to the education of young photographers. In order to provide more opportunities for growth and enrichment within the industry, PWNY offers 3 scholarships (one full, two half) for 3 ambitious photographers (under 26) to participate in the eighth edition of the project.

Submission deadline: March 31st, 2017. Info + application form: photoworkshopnewyork.com