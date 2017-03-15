Workshop with Anastasia Taylor-Lind | Creating intimate long-form narratives







Location: Photo Workshop New York, 550 Myrtle Ave, Brooklyn, 11205 New York, United States

Official Website

This workshop with Anastasia Taylor-Lind is directed at photographers interested in working on long-term personal documentary projects with a focus on individual story development, editing and dissemination of images. At the core of the workshop programming is professional practice; building a brand, finding alternative revenue streams, funding personal work, creating industry contacts, approaching editors, social media and public speaking.

The schedule is designed to put participants work, presentations, editing, brainstorming and discussions above all else. Highly interactive, students will be expected to have a clear idea of what they want to achieve over the week. This workshop be conducted in a super intimate and informal way with ideas generation and work critics being made together.

ANASTASIA TAYLOR-LIND is an English/Swedish artist and journalist currently undertaking a Nieman Fellowship at Harvard University. She has a background in photojournalism and has worked for leading publications all over the world on issues relating to women, population and war. Her first book MAIDAN – Portraits from the Black Square, which documents the 2014 Ukrainian uprising in Kiev, was published by GOST in the same year. Anastasia holds degrees in Documentary Photography from the University of Wales Newport and the London College of Communication. She is engaged with education, regularly lecturing at universities and teaching workshops internationally. Anastasia is a TED fellow and National Geographic Magazine contributor.

EARLY BIRD: discounted fees if you enroll before April 24!

CALL FOR SUBMISSIONS: since its founding, Photo Workshop New York has been committed to the education of young photographers. In order to provide more opportunities for growth and enrichment within the industry, PWNY offers 3 scholarships (one full, two half) for 3 ambitious photographers (under 26) to participate in the eighth edition of the project.

Submission deadline: March 31st, 2017. Info + application form: www.photoworkshopnewyork.com