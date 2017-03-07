info

7 March 2017 PhotoEssays Online

Home, photo essay by Claudio Sanna


Home is a journey through the places in which I was born and raised. It’s also a journey among people. Some of them are very important to me, other are just people I met occasionally and I found them interesting.
Home doesn’t show beauties of a place and it doesn’t even describe it clearly. I take pictures instinctively of everything catches my attention: people, places, details.
Pictures are dark, confused, blurry.
Home is a diary through which I tell who I am.

(by Claudio Sanna)

