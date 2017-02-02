Life, Liberty and a Pursuit by Terry O’Neal

let me be free to live

to dream, to love

to write this poem

without censorship nor

political correct/ness

fearless of judgment

by you or anyone else

who may not approve

let my voice be bold

to lift chins of the young

glisten eyes of the wise

and ring old wooden bells

far off within the bronzed shadows

of Egypt

let me be rhyme

care/less/ly prancing

from sheet to sheet

consciousness to consciousness

mixing among the dearly loved

black poets of the 1920’s – Harlem, Chicago

and a small place somewhere

in Missouri

let my spirit soar un/bound

wander across ancient lands

tread barefoot along the bridge

above the Rhine, shaking hands

with kindred spirits

whom I’ve met along the way

un/hinder/ed

on my pursuit

verse by verse

growing young

as the day

grows

long