In India movies not only represents a mere art form it constitutes a virtually alternative lifestyle. Film posters have always fascinated me with their surreal like imagery. In a third world country like India the presence of these illustrations in the streets certainly adds multiple dimensions to art form and also to the society. In a multilingual country the existence of different film industries only tribes those dimensions further.

With more than 2 million people of the country living in the streets makes me question my romantic aspirations. I was born and brought up in Kolkata and naturally fell in love with city. But that’s the thing with love you can’t undo your felling even when you despair some certain aspects of it. The people abiding most of their daily regime in the streets go on to make a special bond with film posters.

I started this project with a simple vision to capture the contrast between the film posters that dominate the streets with its all radiant glory and between those who live on the street. The disparity among that of motion picture romanticism and that of grinding truth inspired me to capture my idea of a “Filmy Reality”

(by Subhajit Naskar)