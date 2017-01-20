When we struggled but these efforts failed. when we tried but did not get anything. When we struggled, but all remain the same. Environmental conditions seemed to drag us to the situation worse. Just as the dancers. They are in a state of pain that is out of control. But the handler, will save the dancers of trance. Just like us humans, we should help each other, help anyone in distress.

This photograph is a traditional dance of Java, called Jathilan.

(by Kevin Andrean)