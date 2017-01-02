On the banks of Karnaphuli, photo essay by Saptarshi Nath

The river karnaphuli is the lifeblood of Chittagong city, around which a vast majority of the activities take place. Home to fisherman, labors and other low income families, the river never lets anyone return empty handed, taking the pollution and untold stories, emotions and dreams of her people in turn.

In July 2016, I went to New Chaktai area in Chittagong along the Karnafuli river. The river is a hub for local fisher mans who use this river as a gateway to deep sea fishing as the river is directly connected to the Bay of Bengal. The fisher mans spend most of their time on the boat. The river is also an important transport and logistics hub so a variety of cargo boats and trawlers flock all the time here. The nearby RMGs made a lot of poor people settle here. Togather with the biggest wholesale market in Bangladesh and being at the heart of the industrial capital of the country, this river gives her everything and takes the waste of the people in her hearts.

(by Saptarshi Nath)