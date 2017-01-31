Ghost Town (202), photo essay by Madeleine Bazil

All DC residents know: don’t go downtown on inauguration day. To do so means gridlock traffic, hordes on the Metro, and general insanity across the length and breadth of Washington. Generally, there is little appeal. Out of every 1,460 days, why leave the comfort of a suburban sofa on the single day where one has to to share one’s city with interlopers?

But in 2017, things feel different. The new administration has weaponized language, and in doing so altered the playing field. A election won by the skin of electoral teeth is now being referred to as a ‘landslide victory.’‘Pussy grabbing,’ phraseology once restricted to the lexical territory of PornHub, has become the language of the White House. Falsehoods are being repackaged by Trump aide Kellyanne Conway as ‘alternative facts.’

And a sparsely attended inauguration ceremony – markedly lower in mass transit riders and in Nielsen ratings than past years’ iterations – is now being touted by White House press secretary Sean Spicer as ‘the largest audience to ever witness an inauguration, period.’

This is a boldfaced lie. In fact, on inauguration day, Washington was creepy in its emptiness.