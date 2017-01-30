Delhi: The Toxic City, photo essay by Alice Rowsome

“Today, there is not so much pollution”, announces a bus driver with a smile. Although the sun is peaking through the smog today, PM2.5 levels are alarmingly high, around three times those of Beijing. The fact the bar has been set so low by residents is worrying.

This photo essay captures Delhi’s deadly shades of grey. As new research brings to light the devastating impact of air pollution on the capital’s resident’s health, turning a blind eye on this killer, is no option. With 48,651 premature deaths in Delhi in 2015, double what is was in 1995, more lives will be taken to pollution unless something is done, fast.

(by Alice Rowsome)