Birds At The Burial, by Natalie Crick

Near the riverbank where we

Buried her, I light a candle

And wait, patient as a hunter

Detecting what the beast will do

In the next moment.

Someone, somewhere, will see it.

Barn owls celebrate

Over their cathedral of bones,

Screaming skies clawed with crows.

The man asleep on his lumpy mattress

Has a head full of ghosts and

Sad, erotic dreams.

Gulls rise, small white banshees

Worshipping the sun.